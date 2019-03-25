The Hart Foundation named to 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class, but who all does this include?

25th March 2019 2:55 PM ET

WWE announced today that they are inducting a tag team into the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame class and that team is the Hart Foundation.

While there were two major iterations of the Hart Foundation, this induction will only be for the first iteration — the tag team of Bret “Hitman” Hart and Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart.

While “The Mouth of the South” Jimmy Hart was their manager, he was not listed in the photo or as a part of this induction.

Also not included is the second iteration of the Hart Foundation are the latter members when it went from a tag team to one of the most successful stables in WWE during the early part of the Attitude Era.

That stable included Hart, Neidhart, The British Bulldog Davey Boy Smith, Owen Hart, and Flyin’ Brian Pillman. The latter three WWE superstars are all dead.

One of the big reasons that they are not included is because Owen Hart’s widow owns the rights to his name and likeness and refuses to allow WWE to use it for any reason — including a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

On March 1985 in Brantford, Ontario, Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart and I officially became the Hart Foundation. On April 6, 2019, we take our place in the WWE Hall of Fame. I wish Jim was still with us to celebrate this moment, but I know he’ll be on stage with me in spirit. pic.twitter.com/hFasuj385Q — Bret Hart (@BretHart) March 25, 2019

As a tag team, the Hart Foundation were two-time WWE Tag Team Champions.

This is a big deal for WWE superstar Natalya, as Jim Neidhart was her father and passed away last year.

Bret Hart went on to a successful singles career and will join “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, “The Heartbreak Kid” Shawn Michaels, and Booker T as two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductees.

Flair is also a member of the Four Horsemen, Michaels a part of DX and Booker T a part of Harlem Heat.

It is unusual for WWE to induct two tag teams into the WWE Hall of Fame in one year, but Hart Foundation joins Harlem Heat as inductees this year. Also inducted this year is DX as a faction, The Honky Tonk Man, and Torri Wilson.

The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place on April 6 at 7/6c live on the WWE Network.