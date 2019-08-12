The Fiend entrance at Summerslam 2019: Watch Bray Wyatt create his horror masterpiece

Bray Wyatt returned to the ring last night and his Fiend entrance at SummerSlam 2019 stole the show.

Not only did Bray Wyatt debut his new entrance, but he wrestled in a very different style and beat Finn Balor in just over three minutes to make his comeback strong.

Bray Wyatt entrance

Wyatt has always had an interesting entrance. He would come out with a lantern and everyone in the crowd would light up their phones to give him the “firefly” look as his theme music played.

As The Fiend, his entrance at SummerSlam 2019 made significant changes.

First of all, his entrance theme song is the same but has been remixed to a new metal theme. It worked well for his new gimmick as The Fiend and gives him an edge he never had before.

Also, his lantern is now covered with a severed head, a very freaky horror-themed look that also plays well with his new gimmick as The Fiend.

Here is a look at The Fiend’s entrance at SummerSlam 2019.

New Bray Wyatt gimmick

When Bray Wyatt first came back to television, it was through the Firefly Fun House. Many fans complained that it was goofy, but those fans couldn’t see what Wyatt was creating with this new character.

Yes, Firefly Fun House was a children’s themed variety show with puppets and a happy and content Bray Wyatt as the host, ala Pee-Wee Herman. However, anyone who paid attention saw that there was something wrong with Wyatt underneath it all.

As the vignettes went on, Wyatt asked people to “let him in” and the kids seemed happy to follow him. It was very disturbing.

Then, The Fiend appeared in flashes on the Firefly Fun House segments and it was clear that Wyatt’s new character was a split personality, with the happy side of Bray Wyatt battling the inner demon that is The Fiend.

When The Fiend finally appeared on Monday Night Raw, he attacked a pair of legends in Mick Foley and then later Kurt Angle. He also attacked Finn Balor, which set up this SummerSlam 2019 match.

Wyatt claimed to be a fan of Finn Balor but said The Fiend did not like him.

It was The Fiend that showed up to wrestle Finn Balor and Bray never took off the mask (created by Dawn of the Dead FX maestro Tom Savini, who also created Slipknot’s masks) and dominated the match.

He had moments where he stopped and looked like he was fighting the voices in his head, which plays into the new gimmick and character.

Last night, I may or may not have had a nightmare because of The Fiend’s entrance at #SummerSlam Ok … FINE! I did!!! I mean, seriously?!?! Look at this freaky s***!!! 😱 pic.twitter.com/F00yCQuH5z — 🆃🅾🅼🅼🆈🆂🅻🅴🅳🅶🅴 ™️ (@TommySledge) August 12, 2019

I'm a sucker for spooky and screamo. By far #TheFiend has the greatest WWE entrance rn. pic.twitter.com/xb3SeGbn85 — Jho (@jhowannadie19) August 12, 2019

HURT. HEAL. The Lantern, the music , the horror atmosphere: Bray Wyatt just gave us the greatest wrestling entrance in years. The Fiend was the best part of #Summerslam And is the best thing going on in the WWE today. Goosebumps. #WWEpic.twitter.com/R3MG0cOxVl — Golden Maharaja ™ (@KingNj90) August 12, 2019

For all the shit we as fans give WWE for their bad booking, let's take a minute to appreciate they handled The Fiend's in ring debut perfectly. pic.twitter.com/IUmPPrfjPc — Wrestle Thoughts Podcast (@wtpoduk) August 12, 2019

The Fiend is hands down one of the best characters WWE has introduced in 20 years. This shit is creepy af ! The build up of Bray's new persona and the pay off at Summerslam was perfect. I'm looking forward to see what comes next. pic.twitter.com/7r3iNGVESU — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) August 12, 2019

Bray Wyatt is back as The Fiend and if his SummerSlam 2019 match is any indication, he should be in for a massive push because as the fans chanted after his match, “this is awesome.”

