‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt wins WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia

In a truly shocking move, WWE had a title change take place in Saudi Arabia as The Fiend Bray Wyatt beat Seth Rollins to win the WWE Universal Championship.

However, this complicates things in WWE and fans will have to wait to see what will happen next.

See, Brock Lesnar is the WWE Champion and he is part of the SmackDown brand on Fox. Bray Wyatt now holds the second WWE world title but he is also a SmackDown superstar.

Since the Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt match was set up before the WWE Draft, it ended up cross-promotional but now both world titles are on the Fox brand and that leaves USA Network and Monday Night Raw without a world title.

The match was similar to the Hell in a Cell match last month that ended when the referee called for the bell, fearing for Wyatt’s life. This match promised that there had to be a winner and nothing could stop the match unless a man was pinned or submitted.

The match was Falls Count Anywhere and went outside of the ring and up the ramp, but didn’t do much in the audience or leave the arena at all.

Bray Wyatt continued his impressive performance as The Fiend, not letting anything keep him down and kicking out no matter what Seth Rollins hit him with, which included tables, chairs, and a sledgehammer.

The match moved to the top of the ramp and after eight Curb Stomps by Seth Rollins, The Fiend kept trying to get back up. Finally, Rollins superkicked Wyatt off the stage and into the pit of electrical equipment, which exploded with Wyatt inside.

Seth Rollins went down to try to pull Wyatt out to beat him, but another explosion blinded him.

Then, The Fiend rose from the equipment, seemingly unharmed and locked the Mandible Claw onto Rollins. He hit Sister Abigail on the floor and Bray Wyatt then pinned Rollins to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

Bray Wyatt will appear next on MizTV on SmackDownon Friday night, which airs at 8/7c on Fox.