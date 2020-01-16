Taz signs new multi-year deal with AEW

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Former WWE announcer and ECW world champion Taz has officially signed a new multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling.

There is no official word yet on what his role will be with AEW, or if he will be working as an announcer or as an on-air talent. There were rumors last month that Taz would be an on-air authority figure for AEW but everyone involved dismissed those rumors.

However, with that said, Taz is now officially employed by AEW.

A video was released online with Taz signing the new contract along with Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes, and Vice President of Business Strategy Chris Harrington — everyone dressed down for their appearance this week at AEW Bash at the Beach.

After signing the contract, Taz joked that the “coin looks right” and then said, “Well, it looks like I’ve joined a revolution… again.”

Taz was one of the biggest names in ECW when it started its own revolution back in the ’90s.

Cody Rhodes mentioned they were backstage at AEW Bash at the Beach and had a “very authentic All Elite Wrestling moment” to share with the fans, where he then announced they were officially signing Taz to a contract with AEW.

Taz has made a few appearances for AEW in the past few months, mostly working as an announcer with Jim Ross and Excaliber when Tony Schiavone had to take time off for his commentating duties with the University of Georgia sports teams.

He was also back last night as the announcer for next week’s AEW Dark tapings. With AEW and TNT inking a new deal through 2023 that includes a second TV show, there is a good chance Taz could be one of the commentators for that show.

Rumors indicate that it will be AEW Dark in a new format, and will also air on TNT.