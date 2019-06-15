Stone Cold Steve Austin’s first podcast of 2019 to be with AEW guest

Stone Cold Steve Austin always had one of the most entertaining podcasts because he never held back and asked his guests about anything he wanted no matter who he pissed off. That included his former employer — WWE.

Austin had his podcast on the WWE Network for a short time and would sometimes release episodes after Monday Night Raw.

However, Austin has been on a hiatus and has not hosted a podcast episode yet in 2019, after announcing his break at the end of 2018. That will change this next week.

On Tuesday, Steve Austin will release his first podcast of 2019, available to download from PodcastOne, and his guest will be AEW President/CEO Tony Khan.

Steve Austin Show returns on June 18 with my conversation with @AEWrestling President/CEO Tony Khan. We talk #AEWDoN and all things Pro Wrestling. @podcastone iTunes pic.twitter.com/llBfyRrgml — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 14, 2019

It seems almost shocking that the first podcast that Steve Austin does this year is not only not with WWE but with a company that has become a serious contender when it comes to signing talent — and a company that will have a prime time show starting in October on a major network in TNT.

Tony Khan is the son of Shahid Khan, a man who got his start in the automotive manufacturing industry to become a billionaire. Shahid Khan not only owns AEW, but also the Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL and Fulham F.C. in the Premier League.

Shahid Khan is worth $6.8 billion and Forbes listed him as the 224th wealthiest person in the world.

Tony Khan is not only the son of Shahid Khan, but he is also co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. and is the founder of AEW.

With AEW selling out their first two PPV events (Double or Nothing in May and All Out in August), it is one of the hottest wrestling companies going today and with the new TV show coming in October on TNT, will get more publicity than any promotion since WCW.

Stone Cold Steve Austin never holds anything back and he will likely ask all the hard questions of the new President, knowing full well how hard it will be to compete with WWE for the fans’ money and time.