Sting wants to come out of retirement for one big WWE match

Sting came to WWE for the first time and wrestled at the first and only WrestleMania of his career — where he lost to Triple H in 2015.

It was a huge disappointment for Sting fans who watched the popular WCW icon return just to lose in a match that only existed to put DX over the nWo and for WWE to rub WCW fans noses in the dirt again.

Sting got his only shot at a major WWE title when he battled Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. However, unlike Goldberg, Sting never got even a short run with the title.

In the match with Rollins, Sting took two hard Buckle Bombs and suffered a legitimate neck injury. Sting has since said that he didn’t blame Rollins for a botched move and said it was just hard to take those bumps at his age.

In 2016, WWE inducted him into the WWE Hall of Fame and he retired after revealing that he needed surgery for cervical spinal stenosis, a condition that could have resulted in paralysis.

However, Sting said that he would be willing to return for one match and it is a match that WWE and WCW fans have dreamed of for over 20 years.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Sting said he would come back if offered a chance to wrestle Undertaker next year at WrestleMania 36.

It would be the heart and soul of WCW against the heart and soul of Undertaker for the first time since the two men became legends.

“If there was a Taker situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to that phone call,” Sting said. “I could get in condition and I could pull it off.”

Sting did say that, as much as he would like it and as much as the fans would love to see it, the possibility will likely never happen. With that, Sting said his career is probably over with and he doesn’t think the dream match will ever happen.

WrestleMania 36 takes place on April 5, 2020.