Sting rumored to make WWE appearance on WrestleMania weekend

A new report indicates that WWE has something planned for WCW icon and WWE Hall of Fame superstar Sting.

Sting signed to appear at the WrestleCon event, which is held on April 5-6 in New York City. Of course, this is the Friday and Saturday before WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 in New Jersey.

Along with WrestleMania 35, Ring of Honor is holding their G1 event in Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. WWE is holding their NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn event on Friday night and the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday night.

Sadly, fans with WrestleCon tickets have gotten a double dose of bad news.

First, Dragon Gate stars had to pull out of the shows due to visa issues. Now, Sting won’t be there either.

The reason is interesting. Sting had to pull out due to WWE changing his schedule for WrestleMania 35 weekend.

FYI, the vendor bringing in Sting cancelled due to Sting's changing WWE schedule. We are trying to find a way to take him over for Saturday. We appreciate your patience. In the meantime, MZ Promotions is issuing refunds to all preorders, Wolfe Studios is waiting as we resolve. — WrestleCon (@wrestlecon) March 28, 2019

Sting was scheduled for Saturday at WrestleCon, which is the same day as the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. This year’s inductions into the WWE Hall of Fame are The Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson, DX, Harlem Heat, and The Hart Foundation.

None of those wrestlers is anyone that Sting would likely induct. So, that brings up the question of what Sting will be doing over the weekend that caused him to pull out of WrestleCon.

The biggest thought is that WWE wants Sting to appear at one of their events to sign autographs and promote WrestleMania.

However, there are some names missing from WrestleMania this year, including John Cena and Undertaker. Cena is supposed to wrestle, but there is no opponent yet. As for Undertaker, fans can still dream of him and Sting facing each other in a WWE ring.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.