Sin Cara announces release from WWE: What’s next for the wrestling star?

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Sin Cara has announced that WWE has officially granted his request for release. The Mexican-American professional wrestler had been working with the company for about a decade and will now look to the next chapter in his career.

Sin Cara announces release, thanks fans

On Sunday, Sin Cara, real name Jorge Arias, tweeted out a photo of himself in one of his masks with the news that WWE granted his release request. He also thanked the WWE Universe for “an amazing adventure.”

As of today I have been granted my release from WWE.

Thank you WWE Universe it has been an amazing adventure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JLUJoJPBmR — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) December 8, 2019

Just last month, he tweeted out that he’d requested his release from WWE. According to Heel by Nature, he mentioned that he felt underutilized. Arias said he also had to consider his family as he explored other career opportunities.

Cara’s tweet gave the heel Andrade Cien Almas some fuel for his fire as he taunted the superstar. Andrade’s tweet loosely translated to “I couldn’t retire Rey Misterio but Sin Cara better run, retire or quit hahaha.”

The two superstars were part of a recent feud that saw them go one-on-one for several matches. In addition, Cara teamed up with a new female superstar to go against Andrade and his ringside manager Zelina Vega. However, Cara came up on the losing side in all of those matches.

No pude retirar a Rey misterio pero Si que SIN CARA, corra , se retire o renuncie jajaja 😂 #Andrade the new #FaceOfLatino bye 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 https://t.co/FsLluzDnIH — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeCienWWE) November 11, 2019

Sin Cara’s WWE career, future plans?

Arias joined WWE back in 2009 with developmental and eventually went from Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) to NXT to the main roster. He’s a former NXT Tag Team champion as part of Lucha Dragons with Kalisto.

Arias debuted on the main roster as Sin Cara in 2011 as he came to the aid of Daniel Bryan. That debut was also Arias replacing another wrestler, Luis Urive, as the Sin Cara character. Urive was serving a 30-day suspension from WWE.

Once Urive was back as Sin Cara, Arias worked as an unmasked superstar named Hunico on the main roster. He’d reprise the Sin Cara role in 2013 when Urive was released by WWE.

In all of his years with WWE, Arias never achieved any singles championships on the main roster. Meanwhile, Kalisto has won the United States Championship twice and WWE Cruiserweight Championship once.

So where could he go next? Last month, Wrestling Inc mentioned in their report that Sin Cara is friends with former WWE star Alberto (Del Rio) El Patron and may be looking to get involved with the Combate Americas MMA promotion. Patron is affiliated with the promotion which also features several other professional wrestlers.

A mi gran amigo @PrideOfMexico sabes lo mucho que te admiro y te respeto. 🙏🏼

Exito esta noche y no importa lo que pase ya eres un Ganador para todos nosotros! 👊🏼🇲🇽👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/y5frEQmdNP — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) December 7, 2019

It’s no secret that there are several other wrestling organizations out there with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), Ring of Honor (ROH), and Impact Wrestling.

It’s unknown if any or all of these have an interest in adding Sin Cara to their programs, or if he wants to be involved with the organizations. However, he could be a talented competitor to utilize with other upcoming stars for any of those WWE competitors.

Either way, it’s going to be interesting to see what the next move will be for Sin Cara based on his athleticism and in-ring talents. Also, it will be interesting to see if WWE simply puts another wrestling star in the Sin Cara costume.