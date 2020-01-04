Sheamus makes his big WWE return on SmackDown on Fox

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

For the last month, Sheamus has appeared in promos on WWE SmackDown, promising his return. On the first SmackDown of 2020, Sheamus made that return.

On SmackDown, Shorty G (Chad Gable) was battling Dash Wilder of The Revival in a one-on-one match. The match was due to Shorty G trying to motivate The Revival backstage and ended up fighting one of them instead.

The match ended with Shorty G making Wilder tap out. However, after the match, Scott Dawson ran in and the two started beating up Shorty. They hit the Shatter Machine on Shorty and then started kicking him more.

That is when the lights went out and the familiar music started, with Sheamus coming out.

Sheamus ran down to the ring, looking like he used to. His mohawk was gone and he looked like he did a decade ago. Not only that, but Sheamus was in fantastic shape, ripped and toned.

When Sheamus charged into the ring, The Revival ran. Sheamus watched them escape and then turned around and hit the big kick to the face of Shorty G.

Sheamus then left Shorty G lying in the ring and posed for the crowd.

According to Sheamus, this is the return of “The Fella,” coming back to WWE SmackDown on Fox because everyone there has gotten soft.

With his return, SmackDown got one of the most successful WWE superstars of all time back in the ring. Sheamus has been gone since right after WrestleMania 35 after he suffered a concussion, putting him out for eight months.

Sheamus is a four-time world champion in WWE, holding the WWE Championship three times and the now-defunct world title once. He is also a five-time tag team champion — his last run being in The Bar with Cesaro.

Add in two United States Championships, a King of the Ring win, a Money in the Bank win, and a 2012 Royal Rumble victory, and Sheamus is one of the top names in WWE over the last decade.

WWE SmackDown airs on Fridays at 8/7c on Fox.