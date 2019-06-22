Shawn Michaels talks Saudi Arabia return, bashes Crown Jewel PPV

Shawn Michaels made his return to the ring last year after being in retirement for almost a decade. However, Michaels said in a recent interview with The Challenge Mania podcast that he has no regrets because of the event itself.

According to Michaels, he does not feel it hurt his long-standing retirement because it was not a return of the Heartbreak Kid and it was just a tag team match with Triple H.

He then added a harsh critique that a lot of WWE fans have voiced about the Saudi Arabi shows. He called Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia a “glorified house show.”

While WWE promoted WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia as something as big as WrestleMania, it never had that feel despite Undertaker and Goldberg wrestling in the main event.

Shawn Michaels said the same thing about the DX vs. Brothers of Destruction match from last year.

“It was done with the intent of it being a nice little fun thing to do,” Michaels said (via Fightful). “I can’t say that it turned out to be all that fun. It was okay and it was great being out there with those guys but again, it was just one of those things that you sorta do because you’re a company dude.”

With that said, Michaels revealed that he wrestled this match as a favor, and it was just him and Triple H doing the DX thing again.

“I don’t mean that to be intellectually insulting to the wrestling fan but in my mind, it was not the same [as a return from retirement],” Michaels said.