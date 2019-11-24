Shawn Michaels reveals WWE NXT team for Survivor Series three-way

The WWE kickoff show for Survivor Series has started, and Shawn Michaels was one of the guests on the show. Heading into tonight’s tri-branded event, the men’s NXT team had yet to be revealed.

Last night, Triple H had a conference call where he explained they had not named the team because WWE NXT TakeOver: War Games took place, and they needed to make sure there were no injuries.

It sounds like there were no significant injuries, and Shawn Michaels announced the NXT men’s team for the event.

WWE NXT at Survivor Series

Shawn Michaels revealed at the Survivor Series kickoff panel that the men’s NXT team would be Tommaso Ciampa, Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, and NXT UK Champion WALTER.

The other two teams were already set.

Team SmackDown will be led by Roman Reigns and consists of Reigns, Baron Corbin, Braun Strowman, Shorty G, and Mustafa Ali.

Team Raw includes team captain Seth Rollins as well as Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Ricochet, and Kevin Owens.

Interestingly, Kevin Owens returned to NXT last night to help Tommaso Ciampa in his War Games match against the Undisputed Era.

With Owens allegiances a question mark and Baron Corbin a distracting factor for SmackDown, could this give NXT an advantage?

Other WWE SmackDown matches for NXT

After fighting in a massive War Games match last night, Adam Cole will defend his WWE NXT title against Pete Dunne, who earned his title shot last night as well.

North American Champion Roddy Strong will be in a three0way match against IC Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and U.S. Champion AJ Styles.

The three brand’s tag team champions are also in battle, with The Viking Raiders, Undisputed Era, and New Day in a three-way match.

There will also be a women’s Survivor Series elimination match. In that match, Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm, Bianca Belair, Io Sharai, and Candace LeRae represent NXT.

Charlotte Flair leads Raw into battle with Asuke, Sarah Logan, Natalya, and Kairi Sane. Sasha Banks leads SmackDown into battle with Dana Brooke, Carmella, Laxey Evans, and Nikki Cross.

The final match that includes NXT is the women’s champions, with Becky Lynch representing Raw, Bayley representing SmackDown, and Shayna Baszler representing NXT.

WWE Survivor Series airs at 6/5c on WWE Network.