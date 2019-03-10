Shane McMahon turns heel after match with Miz at WWE Fastlane

Almost everyone thought that Miz was turning heel when he and Shane McMahon lost to The Usos at WWE Fastlane.

However, it was the exact opposite. After the match ended, just when it looked like Miz was going to turn heel, he hugged his dad, helped Shane and then turned to walk out of the ringside area.

When your one dad makes you lose and your other dad blames you for being a loser. #WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/76Qo1p6Hc5 — Tights And Fights: The Perfect Wrestling Podcast (@TightsFights) March 10, 2019

Then, out of nowhere, Shane McMahon turned around and kicked the living hell out of The Miz.

He grabbed the face of Miz’s dad at ringside and said: “this is your son.”

Great heel turn by Shane McMahon at #WWEFastlane! pic.twitter.com/Bi2voYKt1V — Aaron Rift of NoDQ.com (@aaronrift) March 10, 2019

Shane McMahon even went full-on heel turn when he ripped off the “Cleveland is Awesome” shirt and choked out Miz with it while wiping off his sweat.

Then, Shane grabbed Miz and choked him out in front of his dad, while security wouldn’t allow him to help his son. Shane finally stood up after the attack, leaving Miz knocked out.

As Shane McMahon walked to the back, he looked around at the fans who were loudly booing him and smirked at the crowd before leaving.

Finally, Miz’s dad was allowed to come to help his son to the back with help from the officials.

Everyone thought that Miz and Shane McMahon would feud leading into WrestleMania 35, but no one thought that McMahon would be the one who turned heel.

Shane McMahon and Miz are expected to wrestle at WrestleMania 35.