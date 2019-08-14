Several major legends advertised for SmackDown Live 20th Anniversary special on Fox

There will be several major legends showing up for WWE during their first show on network television when SmackDown Live moves to Fox on Oct. 4.

The episode will bring massive opportunities for WWE as a network like Fox gets every household in America that wants to see it, whereas USA Network is only available to cable subscribers.

As a result, WWE is going all-out with a star-studded affair. WWE has advertised the Fox premiere as the SmackDown Live 20th Anniversary special.

Every major active WWE superstar will be at the show in one way or another that night. Wrestling Inc reports that this includes Brock Lesnar, who rarely if ever appears on a show outside of Monday Night Raw and PPV events. With SmackDown Live on Fox, it seems Lesnar could get more eyes on him there than on Monday nights in the future.

Lesnar is not the only big name to appear on the SmackDown Live 20th Anniversary special on Fox.

Announced to officially appear on the show are WWE legends Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, Trush Stratus, Lita, Mark Henry and Jerry “The King” Lawler. Former WCW stars Sting, Booker T and Bill Goldberg will also be there as well as 16-time world champion Nature Bot Ric Flair.

The Undertaker is also on the promotional materials for the WWE Fox premiere, but he is not listed in the announcement. Also not mentioned at this time is John Cena.

Matches for the big WWE SmackDown Live Fox premiere includes Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns and a six-man match between New Day and the team of Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, and Rowan.

SmackDown Live had its first show on April 29, 1999, but WWE wanted to wait until the Fox premiere to hold its 20th Anniversary special to make that move to network television something special.

Before the move to Fox, SmackDown Live aired on UPN (1999-2006), The CW (2006-2008), MyNetworkTV (2008-2010), SyFy (2010-2015) and USA Network (2016-present).

WWE SmackDown Live premieres on Fox on Oct. 4 at 8/7c.