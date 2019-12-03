Seth Rollins to appear on WWE Backstage tonight but will CM Punk be there?

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Tonight, Seth Rollins will make an appearance on WWE Backstage. This should be interesting for several reasons, not the least of which is CM Punk.

Not exactly sure what I have to explain, but I’ll be on the show to talk wrasslin here in a few hours. https://t.co/AWJwvcS227 — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 3, 2019

For one thing, Paige has been talking smack about Seth Rollins being boring and lame for weeks now. She was excited to see his apparent heelish actions on Monday Night Raw last week, though.

What will Seth Rollins have to say to Paige tonight on the show about his actions and will he continue his heelish attitude when speaking to the hosts of WWE Backstage?

The biggie is that CM Punk is an analyst on WWE Backstage for Fox. However, Punk is signed with Fox and not WWE to appear on the show.

That makes Seth Rollins constant demands that CM Punk returns to the ring to fight him a little strange.

As a matter of fact, Punk has almost universally dismissed anything Rollins has said, much to the chagrin of the WWE superstar. Punk said he has no intention of fighting Seth Rollins in WWE and told Rollins to get off Twitter and stop making a fool of himself.

HELL of a “response.” 🙄. Coward. https://t.co/kJ9vKm3zhI — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 20, 2019

So, now that Seth Rollins is showing up on WWE Backstage, will he call out CM Punk again? The problem is that CM Punk will not be on WWE Backstage tonight.

The show has a rotating set of analysts and CM Punk missed last week and this week, as well. However, Punk did say that he will show up next week — or he is at least 90 percent sure that he will.

Nah. Hard pass. Next week though! (90% sure next week) — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 3, 2019

Tonight, Renee Young, Booker T, Christian, and Paige will be on hand to talk about the week in wrestling.

Also appearing on WWE Backstage tonight is Arrow star Stephen Amell, who will take part in the promo challenge this week. Amell has wrestled in both WWE and AEW and is close friends with AEW VP Cody Rhodes.

WWE Backstage airs on FS1 at 11/10c on Tuesday nights.