Seth Rollins rips WWE Universe, says fans just want to complain

When Seth Rollins was chasing Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal title, he was one of the most popular wrestlers in the company. After he won it, he soon lost the fans and people began to boo him.

Finally, WWE and Rollins pulled the trigger and made him a heel. He started talking down to fans who booed him and called himself the Monday Night Messiah.

Since then, he has gotten muscle in the Authors of Pain and has beaten down babyfaces in WWE on a regular basis, adding a third follower last week in Buddy Murphy.

In an interview with the San Antonio Express, Rollins said that he had to turn heel because fans don’t want to cheer the good guys anymore.

According to Rollins, this is because of social media giving everyone a voice to complain, which is what he said many fans only want to do.

“They can get online and say whatever they want, and even if one or two people respond to it, that’s one or two people more than 20 years ago when they were just sitting in their living room talking crap to their friends.”

Seth Rollins said that the WWE audience just wants to find things that they don’t like to complain about, instead of actually trying to enjoy the shows.

He said that makes it impossible to be a babyface for very long at all.

“It’s such a short, short lifespan. If you can maintain being in that hero role for a lengthy period of time, you are doing something incredible.”

This is true in many cases. At one time, fans loved Roman Reigns but then started to hate him when he was in the main event scene. Rollins was hugely popular, and then fans turned on him.

Even Johnny Gargano, the biggest babyface in years, heard boos after his feud with Tommaso Ciampa. It took a heel turn and then a return to being a babyface for fans to start cheering him again.

Now, Rollins has made that heel turn, something he said was a “collaborative” effort between him and WWE because he is doing something he believes in as a performer.

