Seth Rollins named the best wrestler of the year by PWI

Pro Wrestling Illustrated remains the most iconic professional wrestling magazine in history. This year, the PWI Hot 100 named Seth Rollins the best wrestler in the world.

The PWI 500 awards

PWI began publishing with Bill Apter as the editor in 1979, many years before the internet made everything known the second news hit. Kids would wait for the magazines to arrive in the mail in the plain brown package (along with The Wrestling and Inside Wrestling) and that is how fans could keep track of wrestling all over the globe.

Every year, PWI would give out their awards and the wrestling companies mostly played along.

Jim Cornette and his Midnight Express happily accepted their tag team of the year awards. Even WWE would bring out their wrestlers when they won awards and promote it.

With the internet, PWI is nowhere near as important as the news hits the internet weeks or months before PWI can release it. As a result, PWI became more of a feature story magazine.

Plus, their PWI 500 awards are still something that everyone, even wrestlers take note of.

Seth Rollins named best wrestler in PWI 500

This year, Seth Rollins won the top spot in their yearly countdown of the best wrestlers in the world.

No. 1 in the 29th annual @OfficialPWI #PWI500 is WWE Universal champ @WWERollins! Download the issue right now or pre-order the print edition at https://t.co/ylNeV87zar! pic.twitter.com/m238dDD5br — PWI (@OfficialPWI) August 29, 2019

The top 10 saw six WWE superstars, with three from Japan, one from the indie scene, and Kenny Omega from All Elite Wrestling. Here is a look at the top 10.

Seth Rollins Daniel Bryan AJ Styles Kofi Kingston Kazuchika Okada Johnny Gargano Roman Reigns Kenny Omega Hiroshi Tanahashi Will Ospreay

If you don’t think wrestlers pay attention, WWE NXT star Matt Riddle seemed to find his positioning funny for obvious reasons. Yep, the Bro is at 69.

Even WWE took notice with Seth Rollins’ placement.

Seth Rollins is only the fifth person to win the number one spot on the PWI 500 more than once, joining Bret Hart, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H, and John Cena.

Sign up now for your Wrestling news alerts!

“Those guys obviously are elite,” Rollins told the magazine. “They are in a class all their own. They are Hall of Famers. So, to be mentioned amongst them is pretty special.”