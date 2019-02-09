Seth Rollins injury causes him to be removed from upcoming WWE Raw tapings

Seth Rollins injury could keep him out of action for two months. Pic credit: WWE

In some terrible news, it looks like both Royal Rumble winners are suffering injuries heading into their big WWE WrestleMania main event opportunities, with Seth Rollins suffering from a bad back and Becky Lynch with a knee injury.

There are rumors that Lynch’s knee injuy is just a storyline injury but Seth Rollins’ injury is all too real.

Fans have not seen Rollins compete in a match since the night after the WWE Royal Rumble PPV and that is due to him suffering from what Wrestling Observer Radio refers to as a “bad back.”

That is the “ bad news.”

The “good news” is that the Seth Rollins injury is not enough to affect his WrestleMania 35 match. This is really important because Rollins is expected to beat Brock Lesnar and kick off a new era in the WWE for the years to come.

Looking at the upcoming Monday Night Raw lineups and the PPV for at least Elimination Chamber, Seth Rollins is not scheduled to compete.

Rollins was originally listed on advertising to wrestle Bobby Lashley at the Fastlane WWE PPV event but that has been changed to Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor.

On their website, WWE removed Seth Rollins appearances for the next two PPV events and from wrestling matches on Monday Night Raw until April — when WrestleMania 35 takes place.

He isn’t advertised to appear until the April 1 Monday Night Raw in Washington, D.C., although the WWE has announced today that he will be on hand to talk to the fans about the Brock Lesnar WrestleMania match this week on Monday Night Raw.

The word is that his injury won’t require surgery but they want to rest him up so he will be ready to go full speed when he steps into the ring against Brock Lesnar.

WWE WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7.