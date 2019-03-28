Seth Rollins gives thoughts on WWE passing him over for WrestleMania 35 main event for the Raw women’s title match

28th March 2019 5:02 PM ET

There were two matches that WWE considered for the main event of WrestleMania 35. One was the Universal Championship match between Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar. The second was the Raw women’s title match with Ronda Rousey defending against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

WWE chose the women to headline WrestleMania 35 — the first time in history that women competed in the main event of the biggest show of the year.

In an interview with Sporting News, Seth Rollins talked about losing this chance to main event WrestleMania.

Rollins admitted to being disappointed that he won’t get to main event a WrestleMania yet.

“You’d be lying if you said that you didn’t care about wanting to headline WrestleMania. That’s the pinnacle,” Rollins said. “Guys have lost their minds about being in that spot over the years. This is all you’ve ever dreamed of in your entire life and everything you ever wanted to do and you’ve dedicated yourself to it.”

However, with that said, Rollins knows why he isn’t headlining this year and he said that he has no problem with it. Rollins knows that the women in this match deserve this chance in the spotlight.

“All you want is to headline WrestleMania and to be the main event,” Rollins said. “Those women are no different. Charlotte, obviously, has the history. Becky has been at it for 15 years now.

“Those girls are in that spot not just by themselves, but years and years of women being marginalized in our industry and having to push through and fight through things. I’ll never know what that experience is like. They’re getting to represent future generations and past generations of females who are capable, amazing and talented.”

Seth Rollins said that they finally get to showcase to the world and he is looking forward to sitting back after his match to watch the main event.

As for his match, Rollins said that his injured back is healed up and he is cleared for action once again.

He also said that he wants to beat Brock Lesnar for the fans because Lesnar doesn’t care about inspiring anyone with his work and he wants to be there to inspire future generations of wrestlers.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.