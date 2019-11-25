Seth Rollins finally turns heel on WWE Monday Night Raw

For months, fans have soured on Seth Rollins as the face of the company. Even when he finally beat Brock Lesnar and brought the Universal title back to Monday Night Raw, more and more fans booed him.

Tonight, on Monday Night Raw, it seems that WWE finally listened to the fans and have turned Seth Rollins into a heel.

Seth Rollins WWE Raw town hall meeting

Seth Rollins opened up Monday Night Raw with a town hall meeting after the brand only won one of the tri-brand matches at Survivor Series last night.

Of course, he was in Chicago and started out by insulting CM Punk.

Instead of just trying to give the roster a pep talk, he started calling all of them losers. This is despite the fact that Rollins lost last night as well.

He called out Randy Orton and called him the weak link of Team Raw last night. In response, Randy Orton walked out on the town hall meeting and Seth Rollins.

Up next, he said that Charlotte was supposed to be a locker room leader, but she wasn’t even the last woman standing in her match. Charlotte also walked out on Rollins.

Next, he looked at the Authors of Pain and said they weren’t even there last night and maybe Raw needed them, but if they weren’t there last night, they were not needed tonight, so they walked out.

He then turned to Rey Mysterio and said that Rey disappointed Raw more than anyone by losing to Brock Lesnar. Seth said that he beat Brock twice this year and Rey couldn’t even do it with a lead pipe and his “stupid kid.” Rey mouthed “f**k you” and walked out and then the entire roster followed him.

Seth Rollins whined that he was just trying to get Monday Night Raw back on track and turned and saw Kevin Owens there. He called Owens “Mr. NXT” and said he was a lazy slob who will never be Seth Rollins.

At that point, Kevin Owens hit Seth Rollins with the Stunner and left him lying. As a result, Rollins went to the back and whined that he wanted to help Raw, but Owens didn’t care.

With that, the transformation of Seth Rollins from the fiery hero to a whining heel was completed.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs at 8/7c on USA Network.