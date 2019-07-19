Seth Rollins explains why fans love to hate WWE then explains what they are missing

There has been a lot of hate and complaints lately on social media toward WWE. Much of it concerns the lack of cohesive storylines, the inability of WWE to build new stars and the pushing of wrestlers fans don’t care about.

However, former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins said that there is another underlying reason fans love to hate WWE.

Rollins said that WWE is the biggest and most successful wrestling promotion in the world — one that has transcended professional wrestling — and that makes it a target for people who hate the best of the best.

In an interview with Yahoo Sports, Rollins compared WWE to the New England Patriots and New York Yankees.

“We’re those teams, we’re the dynasty. It’s easy to hate us, but we’re still the most popular company in the world at what we do,” Rollins said. “We’re so far beyond being a wrestling company that it’s very easy to point the finger and hate on us. That’s the cool thing to do.”

It makes sense that Rollins would compare the Yankees to WWE since they are both big money franchises that always seemed to win.

However, just as the Yankees and Los Angeles Lakers prove, just because they are big and popular does not mean that they are always good.

However, Seth Rollins also believes that there is nothing wrong with WWE right now as he sees it from a long-term storytelling point-of-view, rather than a weekly show that oftentimes leaves fans wanting more.

“I think people have a tendency to read too much into it and if you sit back and look at it simply as a story you’ll appreciate it more,” Rollins said. “If you look at the totality of the story between myself and Lesnar through the past eight months, from the Royal Rumble to SummerSlam, it’s a pretty cool, long-term story.”

Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar will battle once again at SummerSlam on Sunday, Aug. 11, on WWE Network.