Seth Rollins bashes Jon Moxley for complaining about WWE after leaving

When Jon Moxley left Dean Ambrose and his WWE career behind, most people who know him said he was tired of the stupid storylines and angles he was forced to commit to.

After leaving, Moxley did a pair of podcasts and said he respects WWE and his time there but then he let everyone know examples of his problems with the company.

Seth Rollins teamed with Moxley for years in The Shield and in the midst of Rollins cheerleading for WWE as the best pro wrestling on the planet and insulting indie wrestlers who think they are also talented, he has now turned his attention on Moxley.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rollins said that he loves Moxley but doesn’t appreciate him taking shots at WWE by describing things he didn’t like about his time with the company.

After saying that Moxley can do what he wants, Rollins then said that he wasn’t equipped to handle “the rigors of the WWE and the schedule” and that he took his ball and went home.

Rollins did admit that Moxley gave everything he had to the company but then ripped into him in the interview.

“I think it’s a little presumptuous of him to get on a podcast and talk down about the company that gave him such opportunities,” Rollins said.

Rollins then insinuated that Moxley didn’t do everything he could to improve his time in WWE, although, in his interviews, he said that he tried and was shot down by writers and Vince McMahon the entire time.

“You need to take the first step and that’s looking in the mirror and asking yourself, did you do every single thing you possibly could to make yourself and your situation what you want it to be,” Rollins said. “If he hasn’t done that and looked in the mirror and made that decision, maybe he should think about that, and that goes for any other disgruntled talent, past or present.”

Seth Rollins talking about Dean Ambrose aka Jon Moxley in his latest interview–Part 1 pic.twitter.com/GwOdfc6Cuk — WWEthen,now,forever (@Wwe5Fan) June 26, 2019

In a previous interview with Chris Jericho, Moxley said this:

“I’ve had a million conversations with him that are almost this exact same conversation about similar promos,” Moxley said about conversations with Vince McMahon. “‘You know this is you! It’s such good sh*t! It’s what makes you-you!’ And I said, ‘So I’m an idiot?’ And he goes, ‘No! It’s you! You’re different!’”

Jon Moxley will appear at this weekend’s AEW Fyter Fest, which will air free on B/R Live.