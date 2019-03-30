Seth Rollins bashes Brock Lesnar for ruining morale at WWE events

When Roman Reigns was battling Brock Lesnar last year, he was talking about bringing the WWE Universal title back to television all the time. Seth Rollins has picked up that torch but he is taking his comments one step further.

Since Brock Lesnar won the WWE Universal Championship, he has only shown up on television when promoting a PPV and never wrestles outside of those PPV events. Rollins said that this has hurt a lot of the morale backstage in WWE.

“I’m old-school, man. I want my champion to be there headlining all of the events,” Rollins told Sporting News. “We go to these live events and Brock Lesnar is not there and we go to “Raw” or pay-per-views and Brock Lesnar’s not there.”

According to Rollins, when the main champion in Brock Lesnar is not at the events, working with the other wrestlers and carrying his weight as the top man on Monday Night Raw, it hurts everyone. Rollins said that he tried to carry the mantle when he was the IC Champion.

“When you’ve got somebody like Lesnar who doesn’t really care about inspiring other people, you start to lose a generation,” Rollins said. “You lose people who are motivated.”

Seth Rollins said that when he was a kid, he had guys like Shawn Michaels and Edge and Triple H and John Cena who were there every week to motivate him and watching them made him want to be part of the business of professional wrestling.

WIth the top guy never showing up and acting like he doesn’t even care, there is an entire generation of kids out there who don’t have that person to motivate them to try to make it in the business.

“He doesn’t inspire people. He’s in it for himself and he’ll tell you that. He’s in it for the money and he’ll tell you that,” Rollins said. “It’s just frustrating for me as a fan of our industry to see it kind of be held hostage by someone who only cares about themselves and making their own money.”

Seth Rollins has a chance to change that at WrestleMania 35 when he challenges Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.