Seth Rollins asks Becky Lynch to marry him in a beachfront proposal

Ever since WWE finally allowed Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch to tell people they were dating, many fans have commented they don’t seem compatible.

That means nothing to Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch took to Instagram on Thursday and posted a photo of the two of them on a beach and let her fans know the big news.

“Happiest day of my life. For the rest of my life,” Lynch wrote.

According to TMZ, Seth Rollins took Becky Lynch to the beach and then proposed to her there. At that time, Lynch said yes and the WWE super couple will get married.

Rollins and Lynch have only been dating since early this year. The two had been friends for a long time but the rumors they were dating started when they were seen together at a concert earlier in the year.

After WWE finally revealed the couple was dating, a video was released that showed Lynch greeting Rollins with a kiss after he beat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania, proving the earlier rumors were true.

After the announcement, WWE had the two work together for a time. This led to a mixed tag team match at Extreme Rules where both Rollins and Lynch put their titles on the line when they fought Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

This is the second time Seth Rollins was engaged but he never got married. Becky Lynch has never been married before either, so this will be each wrestler’s first marriage, and many fans hope this will be, as Lynch said, “for the rest of my life.”

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch both compete on the Monday Night Ra brand of WWE. Rollins is the current WWE Universal Champion while Lynch in the current WWE Raw Women’s Champion. It looks like they are, indeed, the new power couple of WWE.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA Network.