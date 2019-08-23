Home > Wrestling

See Becky Lynch’s engagement ring after she said yes to WWE superstar Seth Rollins

By
23rd August 2019 5:32 PM ET
See Becky Lynch's engagement ring after she said yes to WWE superstar Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins gave Becky Lynch an engagement ring. Pic credit: WWE

As reported yesterday, Seth Rollins asked Becky Lynch to marry him in a beachfront proposal. Now, we have a look at Becky Lynch’s engagement ring.

Lynch posted the original news that Rollins proposed to her with a photo of the beachside where the proposal took place.

Becky Lynch’s engagement ring

Rollins is who posted the photo of Becky Lynch’s engagement ring on Twitter with the caption “I’m the luckiest man alive.”

Seth Rollins is the WWE Universal Champion and Becky Lynch is the WWE Raw Women’s Champion. This proposal and engagement officially make them the most powerful couple in WWE right now after just Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

WWE superstars respond to Rollins, Lynch engagement

This also led to a ton of responses from WWE superstars, wishing the couple the best for their future.

Renee Young, who married former WWE superstar Dean Ambrose, popped on to Twitter. Ambrose and Rollins were partners in The Shield, but Ambrose is now in AEW as Jon Moxley.

From the sound of it, she was very surprised.

Announcer Cathy Kelly said that she wants to like this news on every social platform there is.

Zack Ryder sent out a simple “congrats.”

ECW legend Jerry Lynn asked Rollins to stop showing off the Becky Lynch engagement ring or his wife will want an upgrade on hers.

And, of course, even WWE stopped to congratulate them from the official company account.

Even Arrow star Stephen Amell, who is starring in an upcoming professional wrestling TV show on Starz called Heels chimed in.

Arby’s restaurant even celebrated the announcement.

Seth Rollins, who is also a heavy metal and punk fan got a shoutout by the news site that covers all things hard rock with a perfect Macho Man GIF.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch both work on WWE Monday Night Raw, which airs Mondays at 8/7c on USA Network.