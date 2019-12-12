Sean Waltman reveals who he feels deserves to be part of nWo WWE Hall of Fame induction

WWE announced their first two inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame this past week and they were the nWo and Batista. In a move that surprised many fans, Sean Waltman was listed as part of the nWo.

Waltman spoke about this on his X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast this week and said that he feels he deserves to be in there with Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, and Scott Hall.

See, after the Big 3, the next three members to join were The Million Dollar Man Ted DiBiase, The Giant (who later became Big Show), and Sean Waltman. WCW named him Syxx since he was the sixth member of the nWo.

While Hall and Nash were feuding with tag teams like the Steiners, and Hogan was battling for the world title and antagonizing people like Sting, Sean Waltman was taking over the cruiserweight division.

However, as we previously reported, Eric Bischoff is not part of the nWo induction into the WWE Hall of Fame and that bothers Waltman. See, in WCW, Bischoff was not only the man in charge behind-the-scenes but he was an on-air character and the mastermind behind the nWo.

“I am bummed out that Eric Bischoff is not in on it,” Waltman said. “I actually feel bad about that. Thinking about just everything from the early NWO days and it’s really making me think again.”

However, while most fans look at Bischoff as an obvious choice, there is one more person that Waltman wanted in there for this induction — Big Show.

“Show was right there with us. Definitely those two. I am just thinking about how we felt as a unit behind the scenes and the bond that we all shared. We were together every night”

Sean Waltman also took the time to appreciate the fact that he went into the WWE Hall of Fame last year as part of DX, so he is not only a two-time WWE Hall of Famer now, but one who made it in back-to-back years.

WWE Hall of Fame takes place on Thursday, April 2 on WWE Network.