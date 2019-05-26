Sasha Banks tweets support while watching AEW Double or Nothing

While AEW Double or Nothing took place on Saturday night, a very interesting person not only took notice but went to Twitter with her support.

Sasha Banks, who has been absent from WWE programming since WrestleMania 35 and reportedly asked for her release was clearly watching AEW Double or Nothing and liked what she saw.

Her tweets proved that she was actively watching Double or Nothing — especially at the moment of the very first-ever AEW women’s match.

As a reminder, it was supposed to be a three-way match between Smily Kylie Rae vs. The Native Beast Nyla Rose vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D.

However, before the match could start, Brandi Rhodes came out. She was in her wrestling gear and made it sound like she was inserting herself in the match. Only, she wasn’t.

Brandi said she wanted to make the match awesome and out came Impact Wrestling and WWE legend Awesome Kong.

I love awesome Kong ahhhhh — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 26, 2019

Awesome Kong made the match a four-way and the women tore down the house. It ended with Kong outside the ring while Britt Baker pinned Kylie Rae to win the match.

Even though Awesome Kong lost, Sasha Banks was still happy.

Congratulations ladies!

I’m excited for women’s wrestling! ❤️ — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 26, 2019

That wasn’t the only women’s match on the show either as a Japanese women’s match took place with Riho, Ryo Mizunami and Hikaru Shida beating WWE legend Aja Kong, Yuka Sakazaki and Emi Sakura.

Sasha Banks came out of AEW Double or Nothing impressed.

I LOVE WRESTLING — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) May 26, 2019

Sasha Banks is an interesting person to openly cheer for AEW as the new promotion starts up, and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Boss and WWE.