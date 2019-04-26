Sasha Banks ruined her wrestling career, according to WWE Hall of Famer

The rumors flying out of WrestleMania 35 were that Sasha Banks caused a huge scene when she learned she and Bayley would lose their tag team titles — and then tried to quit WWE.

WWE did not give in and asked Sasha to go home to “think about it” for a few weeks. However, that is not a good thing, according to WWE Hall of Fame star Mr. USA Tony Atlas.

According to Atlas, sending her home was just a message by WWE and Sasha Banks’ career is now over with because of her actions.

In an interview with Boston Wrestling MWF, Atlas said that WWE will either fire Banks while she is at home or they will drop her standing in the company and her career is basically finished.

“If she decide to come back, they’re going to destroy her,” Atlas said. “Her career is over. They’ll job her out. She lost because what she… just told them, ‘you can’t trust me.’ That’s all she did.”

Atlas also has the opinion that a wrestler who leaves WWE and heads anywhere else is “working their way down,” believing that no other wrestling company is worth working for outside of WWE. He called NJPW, AEW, and Ring of Honor “beneath” anyone hoping to make it big outside of WWE.

Atlas also said that, even if Banks comes back, her standing in WWE is destroyed.

“WWE don’t need Sasha Banks; Sasha Banks needs WWE,” Atlas said. “You know how many women right now [are] kissing up to Triple H, kissing up to Stephanie [McMahon] and saying, ‘who are you gonna put in that spot?’ She left a spot. They’re glad she’s gone.”

As Atlas said, if Vince McMahon pushes Sasha Banks again after this, he is sending a message to every other wrestler that it is ok to act like she did.