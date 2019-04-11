Sasha Banks reportedly tried to quit WWE following WrestleMania 35

Sasha Banks was not happy with WWE’s decision to take the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship belts off her and Bayley at WrestleMania 35.

Sasha was so angry that she tried to quit WWE.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Wrestling Inc), Sasha Banks was under the impression that WWE planned to give her and Bayley an extended strong title run to legitimize the new women’s tag team titles.

However, WWE chose to take the titles off them and give them to the SmackDown Live tag team of the IIconics at WrestleMania 35.

Some backstage believed that the IIconics are not a serious enough tag team and will make the belts look like “gimmick comedy belts.”

Sasha Banks was supposed to wrestle Alexa Bliss in her return to active competition on Monday Night Raw but Bayley stepped in and took the loss to the returning Bliss.

Meanwhile, WWE officials reportedly asked Sasha Banks not to quit and gave her a few weeks to reconsider her decision.

This came after Sasha Banks made some cryptic posts on social media about missing Monday Night Raw and pulling out of an appearance on the Wendy Williams show at the last second.

Due to personal reasons, I had to pull out of my appearance today on @WendyWilliams . Sorry to everyone who was looking forward to it. Hopefully the opportunity will be there again later. #IfYouOnlyKnew — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) April 9, 2019

The first message was clear that she was not happy and the news that she was angry about WrestleMania 35 was evident when looking back on her words about being unable to trust where she is and about moments being taken away.

According to reports, Sasha Banks and Kalisto are on vacation now in the Dominican Republic with their significant others.

We will keep you updated with any further information about Sasha Banks and her relationship with WWE.