Sasha Banks, Bray Wyatt injured: Latest status after WWE’s Hell in a Cell

Sunday night’s WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view featured two matches contested inside Hell in a Cell, both for championship belts. Sasha Banks took on Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship while “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt challenged Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

Unfortunately, not only did challengers Sasha Banks and Bray Wyatt lose those matches in their attempts to capture championships, but they also both suffered injuries.

Sasha Banks, Bray Wyatt take losses at Hell in a Cell

In the opening match for WWE’s Hell in a Cell 2019 pay-per-view, Sasha Banks competed in her second-ever HIAC match, this time facing Becky Lynch for the title. The crowd was hot for the match which featured a number of entertaining spots using the cell and other items as well as false finishes.

In the end, Becky Lynch reigned supreme and successfully held onto her Raw Women’s Championship.

No star has been hotter than Bray Wyatt as “The Fiend” lately in WWE. He’d go into the main event match against Seth Rollins with fans hoping to see a new WWE Universal Champion emerge.

That didn’t happen and the match finish left fans extremely frustrated after it ended in a disqualification.

Throughout the match, Rollins used multiple Curb Stomp finishers to try to put down Wyatt for the pin. In addition, a number of foreign objects were used by both competitors to try to wear down their opponent.

Still, The Fiend took out his aggression on Rollins afterward.

Wyatt, Banks unable to compete on Raw

What’s unknown right now is how Sasha Banks and Bray Wyatt were injured. In addition, it’s unknown how serious their injuries are.

However, it’s enough that POST Wrestling reported on Monday that neither superstar is cleared to compete on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw.

A YouTube video from PWUnlimited also gave an update about the Banks and Wyatt injuries ahead of the new Raw episode.

Earlier this year, Banks was part of rumors that she was looking to leave WWE, perhaps to join competitor All Elite Wrestling. However, she made her return this past August and became a heel, attacking Becky Lynch.

It’s assumed by many fans that Banks is on the verge of gaining the WWE Raw Women’s Championship again at a future match against Lynch. However, a serious injury could prevent that plan from happening.

As far as Bray Wyatt, his The Fiend character and Firefly Fun House segments have been red hot within WWE ever since he started using them.

Hopefully, his injury is a minor one and won’t sideline him from the ongoing program with Seth Rollins as his build has been successful since The Fiend’s arrival.

Viewers can watch the new episodes of WWE Raw on Mondays at 8/7c on USA.