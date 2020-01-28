Samoa Joe injury update: WWE star legitimately injured on Monday Night Raw

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens got a chance to wrestle for the WWE Raw tag team titles tonight, but an injury caused the match to end up thrown into turmoil.

Samoa Joe came down on his head during the match, and WWE Monday Night Raw went to commercial break. When it came back, Joe was gone, and it was now a two-on-one match.

PWInsider reports that this was not a storyline, and Samoa Joe suffered a legitimate injury. Here is what we know.

Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy

Monday Night Raw saw Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy come out and offer to defend their WWE Raw tag team titles against Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe after their battles at the Royal Rumble last night.

Owens and Joe came out, but they were leary as expected. They wanted to know where the Authors of Pain were hiding. That is when Rollins showed on the big screen that AOP was backstage in the locker room.

That was all it took, as The Viking Raiders attacked AOP to make this match a fair two-on-two match.

However, it didn’t stay that way for long.

Samoa Joe went to hit a big dive to the outside of the ring onto Buddy Murphy, but his feet didn’t clear the ropes cleanly and ended up falling on his head first when he landed on the floor.

Joe was holding his head and neck and didn’t get back up after hitting the dive.

Samoa Joe taken out of the tag match on #WWE #RAW pic.twitter.com/mysa9OGLX5 — NoDQ.com: WWE Royal Rumble 2020 news #RoyalRumble (@nodqdotcom) January 28, 2020

The reports indicate that medical personnel chose not to let Samoa Joe continue and forced him to return to the back.

After that, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Buddy Murphy improvised the rest of the match. Rollins and Murphy won the match.

Samoa Joe WWE injury update

The Samoa Joe injury comes right after reports of AJ Styles injury at the Royal Rumble. With Edge returning last night from a serious injury,

The word from PWInsder is that medical personnel want to make sure that Samoa Joe did not suffer a concussion or a stinger, and they took him backstage to check on his injuries.

He never returned to the ring.

This is terrible news since Samoa Joe has only been back from his last injury since December 23, when the AOP initially attacked him. Joe was recovering from a broken thumb at the time.

WWE Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network at 8/7c.