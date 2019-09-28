Rush wins ROH world title at Ring of Honor’s Death Before Dishonor PPV

Ring of Honor held their annual Death Before Dishonor PPV on Friday night, September 27, and a new ROH world champion was crowned.

The match saw Matt Taven putting his ROH World title on the line with a 172-day title reign at stake. His opponent was Rush, an undefeated superstar from Mexico who wanted to win his first ROH title.

Matt Taven vs. Rush at ROH Death Before Dishonor

The match was a hard-fought one with Rush (pronounced Roosh) fighting with his father, brother (Dragon Lee), and young son sitting at ringside for the show.

Matt Taven put on a great fight but it wasn’t enough as the undefeated and very red hot Rush pinned him in 16 minutes following the Bull’s Horns to win the title.

This now shines a completely different light on the current No. 1 contender’s tournament in Ring of Honor.

In his exclusive interview with Monsters & Critics, Matt Taven said that he would love to face Jay Lethal again and now that Taven is no longer champion, that match is still a possibility, albeit with no title on the line.

In the two first-round No. 1 contender tournament matches at Death Before Dishonor, PCO beat Kenny King and Marty Scurll beat Colt Cabana.

With Rush a babyface ROH world champion, one wonders what heel could face him at Final Battle.

Rush is the ROH World Champion pic.twitter.com/x9T5vmQHuy — Sean Ross Sapp, Fightful.com TALL OF FAMER (@SeanRossSapp) September 28, 2019

Who is Rush?

Rush is a 30-year-old Ring of Honor superstar from Mexico. He made his debut in 2007 using the name Latino and then moved on to CMLL in 2009 where he took on the name Rush.

His father is a professional wrestler in CMLL under the name La Bestia del Ring and his younger brothers are both wrestlers as well. Dragon Lee works for Ring of Honor and Mistico was the second man to use that moniker (real name Carlos Munoz).

Rush made his Ring of Honor debut in 2018 when CMLL went into a partnership with Ring of Honor and he made his debut in December. Less than one year later, Rush is the new Ring of Honor world champion and has still never lost a match in the company.