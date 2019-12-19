Rumors of WWE star Edge returning for big match arrive with new report

Fans could see the return of the Rated-R Superstar to the WWE in 2020. There’s new speculation going on that Edge, real name Adam Copeland could get back inside a ring, based on a recent deal he signed with the WWE.

While he’s 46-years-old, some wrestling fans have been hoping that Edge might get in one more match. Now it seems there’s some potential if the reports are an indication.

Report hints at Edge’s return

Mike Johnson of PW Insider recently provided a Q&A update column. It included a question about Edge possibly returning to the ring. Johnson mentions that they’ve heard Edge’s new deal with WWE included a “pretty nice upside.”

Additionally, Edge just so happened to be in Pittsburgh where the company’s Wellness Policy doctor is located.

“We’ve heard that Edge signed a new deal with WWE that has a pretty nice upside. We also reported a few months ago he was in Pittsburgh for WWE business, and that’s where WWE Wellness Policy head Dr. Joseph Maroon is headquartered. My gut feeling is we’ll see Edge in the Royal Rumble as a surprise (as that seems like the perfect place to make a big splash with a return for Wrestlemania season) and possibly even see him do a few matches on major events.”

While the report provides the possible return rumor, they also indicate that Edge continuously denies any return to the ring. Why ruin the surprise, right?

Edge’s retirement, recent in-ring segment

Since he’s been away from performing in the ring, Edge has continued to pursue acting gigs. That’s included spots on the TV series Haven as Dwight Hendrickson and in Vikings.

In 2020, Edge will appear in a new movie called Money Plane. The film also stars Kelsey Grammar, Denise Richards, and Thomas Jane, among others.

He was inducted as part of the 2012 WWE Hall of Fame Class by his good friend Christian. An MRI result in 2011 forced him to retire due to the risk of becoming paralyzed from the neck down or even dying in the ring.

His final WWE match was over eight years ago. However, he’s still been on the fringes of WWE, whether it be stopping by for mostly non-physical in-ring segments, or doing a fun WWE Network show with Christian.

When Edge showed up this past August during the SummerSlam pre-show, it raised some speculation. That appearance saw him interrupt Elias’ in-ring performance and hit him with a classic spear to the fans’ delight.

It made for his first actual wrestling activity since the retirement.

If he can hit a spear on Elias, an entry into the Royal Rumble may not be out of the question. It may not feature the sort of time that Edge was involved in previous Rumbles but could bring a few entertaining spots.

The Rated-R Superstar previously won the match back in 2010, over a year before his emotional in-ring retirement speech.

Time will tell if Edge can contribute and wrestle again, or if the report is merely hopeful speculation.

The WWE’s Royal Rumble 2020 is scheduled for Sunday, January 26, 2020, in Houston, Texas, with live coverage on the WWE Network.