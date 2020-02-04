Ruby Riott makes big return to WWE Raw, meeting up with Liv Morgan

Subscribe to our Wrestling newsletter!

On the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Ruby Riott finally made her return to action after being sidelined due to an injury. Riott showed up to see her former stablemate Liv Morgan, who has recently been part of a storyline with Lana, Rusev, and Lashley.

The reunion of the Riott Squad members had an interesting twist to it, though, and probably wasn’t what Liv or some fans were expecting.

Ruby Riott returns on WWE Raw to surprise Liv Morgan

When Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan were previously together, they were part of a trio of stars known as the Riott Squad. Also included in the group was Sarah Logan, who has recently been feuding with Charlotte Flair on Monday Night Raw.

The recent return of Liv Morgan weeks ago saw her get involved in Lana and Bobby Lashley’s wedding ceremony. Fans watched as Liv crashed the wedding by revealing she was in love with Lana.

The entire storyline wasn’t exactly well-received by many critics or fans, but WWE kept at it with Liv and Lana feuding.

The opening match of WWE Raw on Feb. 3 featured Liv and Lana battling in the ring once again. Once the match was over, Ruby Riott’s music hit and she arrived out to the ring to see her pal Liv.

However, instead of a hug, Riott attacked Liv, shocking everyone that was watching.

WWE posted a video clip showing part of the attack. After Riott got some shots in, she left the ring. Ruby smiled back at Liv and then Lana took advantage by hitting her with a finisher.

Where was Ruby Riott and what’s next?

Ruby Riott, real name Dori Prange, had been out of action since last year due to needing double shoulder surgery. The first operation came in May 2019 on one shoulder, with the other shoulder surgery taking place in August.

After that, she needed a good amount of time to recover, rehabilitate, and get herself ready for the ring again.

Based on Monday night’s big return on WWE Raw, it’s looking like a Ruby Riott vs. Liv Morgan program could be on the way. It’s something different for division, and most likely could help either of these women’s superstars elevate their position in the division.

It’d be surprising if they were given a spot during a pay-per-view, but one on a pre-show seems like it could happen.

At the very least, fans will probably see some more feuding and a match or two take place on upcoming episodes of Raw.

Fans can watch WWE Raw every Monday night at 9/8c on USA.