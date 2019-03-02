Ronda Rousey WWE Twitter war with Becky Lynch gets really personal, other wrestlers mock Rousey

Ronda Rousey has been trying hard to sell her WWE feud with Becky Lynch on Twitter and she is not coming across well.

The two often exchange heated insults, with Lynch almost always coming out looking calm and cool while dishing out perfect insults. Then Rousey will start making violent threats.

It is strange coming from someone the WWE has painted as a babyface on Monday Night Raw.

Ronda Rousey threatens to hurt Becky Lynch

Their most recent interaction saw Ronda Rousey pull back the curtain and make a threat toward Becky Lynch — the person.

Lynch sold the storyline of her being arrested on Monday Night Raw by posting her mugshots and telling Rousey to get the belt back that she gave to Stephanie McMahon so she can take it from her.

Ronda, you go back and get that BELT because I didn’t come this far to collect it from Stephaine. I came all this way to take it from you. pic.twitter.com/ap3Q6cBRP2 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 27, 2019

See, Becky Lynch was selling the storyline that the WWE wrote for the women — she was arrested on Monday Night Raw.

Ronda Rousey then turned around and broke the fourth wall. She called Lynch a “dumba**” and a “ginger crutch ninja” and then accused her of taking “fake prison photos in the hallway.”

That’s what I’m trying to do dumbass. You hobbling around trying to be a ginger crutch ninja and taking fake prison photos in the hallway isn’t helping — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 27, 2019

So, Lynch sold the storyline the WWE wrote for them and then Ronda Rousey — on Twitter — revealed that it was fake.

Lynch then struck back by admonishing Rousey for using the “F” word and told her to just try to get better instead of acting like she was above it. It was a brilliant post where Lynch created a video that compared Rousey to Tommy Wiseau from The Room.

Keep that F word out of your mouth and concentrate on getting better at this business instead of trying to remain above it. Looking forward to seeing you real soon. pic.twitter.com/i52k4sFh2X — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 28, 2019

Then, Ronda Rousey responded to the bad acting video by saying that Lynch’s armbar looks like she is holding “the dick you wish you had.” (the WWE was reportedly NOT happy with that comment.

F word? You mean “fake”? Fake like your non sensical BS “armbar” that doesn’t even work and just looks like you’re holding the dick you wish you had? pic.twitter.com/dr6OklYces — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) February 28, 2019

Lynch responded by doctoring the photo with a photo of Rousey’s husband’s face.

Huh, it *does* look exactly like one now that you mention it. pic.twitter.com/bHZfEGJRPF — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) February 28, 2019

Rousey then called Lynch by her real name — Rebecca Quin — and said that she doesn’t care what the script says (calling out the WWE as fake on Twitter for fans to see, once again) and said she will beat “the living s**t out of you the next time I see you.”

Lynch then won the entire battle when she said that Rousey went “full Russo earlier,” and even used the word “bro” proving that Lynch owns Rousey in this entire battle.

Ron Ron, you still mad, Bro? Just checking because you went full Russo earlier. Wanted to make sure you made it back okay. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) March 1, 2019

Rusev and others make fun of Rousey

Following the back and forth between Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch, a few WWE superstars and one UFC star decided to have fun at Rousey’s expense.

After Rousey said she would go off script beat the “sh*t” out of Lynch, Tyler Breeze took to Twitter. First, he said that WWE stars are now allowed to say anything they want on Twitter now.

He told Luke Harper that, no matter what the script said, he was going to beat the “sh*t” out of him. Then Harper responded that Bruiuze should “pick someone on TV next time “bi*ch.” Harper then deleted his post and claimed mockingly that his Twitter must have been hacked.

Both men deleted all their tweets, possibly meaning only Ronda Rousey can act out on Twitter.

Rusev also spoke up and his posts are still on Twitter.

Ronda Rousey is like Charles Barkley …. not a role model. pic.twitter.com/XVR2bu3mLH — All Might Big Rus (@RusevBUL) February 28, 2019

Maybe Ronda meant 🤔 pic.twitter.com/SvI4uClWdk — All Might Big Rus (@RusevBUL) March 1, 2019

I’m just trying to make sense….. https://t.co/9adRBV18db — All Might Big Rus (@RusevBUL) March 1, 2019

Somebody be like …. pic.twitter.com/a6rFaRC2XQ — All Might Big Rus (@RusevBUL) March 1, 2019

😂 @BeckyLynchWWE be careful that sounds serious. — @CrisCyborg on IG #CyborgNation (@criscyborg) March 1, 2019

Finally, Cris Cyborg — someone who has never shied away from how little she cares for Ronda Rousey, responded to Rousey threatening to beat the “sh*t” out of Lynch.