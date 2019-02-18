Ronda Rousey wears Sonya Blade inspired outfit at WWE Elimination Chamber

Ronda Rousey as Sonya Blade. Pic credit: WWE

Ronda Rousey walked down to the ring for her WWE Raw women’s title match against Ruby Riott looking very different.

Instead of wearing her normal MMA style shorts she was wearing long black pants and a very different top. There was a reason for the change too.

Ronda Rousey was wearing a new outfit dedicated to the Mortal Kombat character of Sonya Blade. Expect more of this in the future as Rousey has said there will be multiple Sonya Blade inspired outfits at the upcoming WWE PPV events.

Why Sonya Blade?

Rowdy Ronda Rousey is voicing the character of Sonya Blade in Mortal Kombat 11 when the video game hits stores.

When she made the announcement, Rousey said that she would wear Sonya Blade wrestling gear as designed by WWE costume designer Sarath Ton.

There will be the second Sonya Blade inspired outfit at Fastlane in March and then Rousey will reportedly wear her normal gear at WrestleMania 35 when she battles Charlotte Flair (and assumedly Becky Lynch).

Ronda Rousey at Elimination Chamber

Things went from good to very bad for Ronda Rousey at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

After Rousey beat Ruby Riott in a very short match, Charlotte Flair came in to taunt her. However, Becky Lynch showed up on crutches, walking to the ring from the crowd.

Becky then beat the hell out of Charlotte with her crutch. Then she reminded Rousey of the last time she faced Charlotte and Flair used a kendo stick on her and tried to get her to go after Charlotte.

When it looked like Ronda was going to do it, Becky Lynch attacked her with the other crutch.

By the time Lynch left in handcuffs, Charlotte had whelps all over her body and Rousey was busted open and bleeding.