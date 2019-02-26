Ronda Rousey threatens to walk away from WWE if Becky Lynch is not added to WrestleMania 35 main event

Ronda Rousey is in position to give the WWE its first-ever women’s main event for a WrestleMania PPV.

Originally it was supposed to be against Becky Lynch but the WWE wants to get Charlotte Flair into the match so they worked an angle where Vince McMahon suspended Lynch for 60 days — officially taking away her chance at challenging for the title.

He then gave the shot to Charlotte Flair.

Becky Lynch attacked Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey with her crutch the next week and was told she would be arrested if she pulled something like that again.

This week, Lynch did it again and attacked Rousey. They had to be pulled apart and then police arrested Lynch for trespassing.

Ronda Rousey makes an ultimatum

After Lynch was taken to jail, Ronda Rousey called out Vince McMahon.

He didn’t show up but Stephanie McMahon did and told Rousey nothing was going to change. Rousey demanded that Lynch is added and said it could be a three-way with Charlotte Flair in the main event at WrestleMania 35.

Stephanie said no.

Rousey asked McMahon what a match like that could mean for her three daughters and she said it was a hard no.

Rousey then demanded that it happen and that set off McMahon. She told Rousey that she had a bad attitude, just like Lynch, and neither of them was bigger than the WWE.

Rousey said that she represented the WWE and a title that meant something but this decision made the title just a belt and a set piece and it didn’t mean anything anymore.

Ronda also said she isn’t like the other wrestlers who cower to Stephanie and doesn’t owe the WWE anything. She is set for life and if she isn’t happy, she can leave.

Rousey then said that if Lynch is not added back to the match, she wants nothing to do with it. She laid the title at Stephanie’s feet and walked out, leaving McMahon shellshocked.

What this means for WrestleMania 35

If neither Ronda Rousey nor Becky Lynch is in the match, there will not be a woman’s main event at WrestleMania 35 and Stephanie McMahon knows that.

After this all went down, McMahon walked backstage with the title, still looking shellshocked and Triple H rushed to her to try to figure something out.

The rumors for WWE Fastlane PPV is that Becky Lynch will wrestle Charlotte Flair, so that is likely how they are able to get her back into the match.

Rest assured, Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair is going to main event WrestleMania 35 and tonight’s angle with Rousey is what will get them there.