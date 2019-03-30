Ronda Rousey takes full credit for WrestleMania 35 main event

It seems that Ronda Rousey is just slipping in and out of her WWE character non-stop recently on the Road to WrestleMania 35.

She has been a villain, who calls wrestling fake and insults everyone involved and she has been her normal self, praising the efforts of the women in elevating their place in the world of professional wrestling.

It makes it hard to tell what is real and what is Ronda Rousey playing her character.

Her latest comments on her vlog (quotes via 411mania) could go either way. She could be insulting her opponents or she could be just telling the truth in a blunt, less-than-tactful way.

It started out with Rousey talking about how WWE uses the term “main eventing” like a verb, and she threw out the word “fictitious” again, which is part of her heel act.

“when I was in the UFC, it was like, ‘You are the main event,’ or ‘You are headlining,” Rousey said. “It’s the strangest thing. The fictitious world of WWE, main event is a verb, and it’s possible to be main eventing.”

With that out of the way, she spoke about “main eventing” WrestleMania 35 with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. This is where it is unclear if Ronda Rousey was trolling her opponents or just being honest.

One one hand, I’m like happy for all the progress we made, and like, this is like some real lifetime legacy s***, ya know,” Rousey said. “You know what? I can promise you that Charlotte vs. Becky 9000 wouldn’t have made the main event of WrestleMania. They need me. And I made it happen.”

That might be true but it might be just big talk as well. Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and to a lesser extent Sasha Banks and Bayley, were on the road to pushing the women into main events and WrestleMania was next.

It just so happens they got there with Ronda Rousey, who admittedly brings in more casual viewers.

WWE WrestleMania 35 airs on April 7 at 7/6c on WWE Network.