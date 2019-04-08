Ronda Rousey suffers serious injury at WrestleMania 35: See the photo of the injury!

When Ronda Rousey lost her WWE Raw women’s title to Becky Lynch after The Man pinned her, it was suspected that she would take time off from WWE.

However, it now sounds like remaining wouldn’t be an option anyway because Rousey suffered a legitimate injury in the match last night.

Ronda Rousey broke her right hand, according to Dave Meltzer (via MMAFighting.com). There was even a photo of Rousey after the match, holding the broken hand.

Report: Ronda Rousey has a broken hand https://t.co/n2g25OgPh2 pic.twitter.com/jXxVa4lTM1 — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) April 8, 2019

The word is that she broke her hand throwing a punch and that the injury is considered “significant.”

There is a chance that Rousey shows up at Monday Night Raw tonight to say goodbye to the WWE Universe, but that will likely be it for the former UFC champion, as numerous sources indicate she is leaving the spotlight for a “long, long time.”

When Rousey signed her three-year deal with WWE, she promised to compete full time for at least one year. The WrestleMania 35 main event, which was built around her mainstream popularity, was the end of that one year.

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw advertised that Ronda Rousey would be there and there is no other event after tonight that advertises an appearance by Rousey.

Even with a broken hand, Rousey can still show up for a promo, but there is no way that they will have her in action, due to medical concerns.

According to MMAFighting, the entire plan was for Ronda Rousey to win the title and then lose it at WrestleMania 35 to put over one of WWE’s top women’s stars — which ended up being Becky Lynch.