Ronda Rousey says she was supposed to leave WWE after just seven months

Many fans refused to believe that Ronda Rousey was really leaving WWE after WrestleMania 35. However, in a recent interview, the former WWE Raw women’s champion revealed she wasn’t even supposed to be around that long.

In a vlog on her YouTube channel, Rousey admitted that she was originally going to come in at WrestleMania 34 and then wrestle until Survivor Series in November, leaving then.

While Rousey signed a multi-year deal with WWE, it was never supposed to be full-time outside of the first seven months.

“Originally we approached them, or I approached them, I thought I’d only be able to wrestle from WrestleMania until November because we already wanted to start a family,” Rousey said. “Instead of being like a small detour in my life, it became my whole life for an entire year and I completely fell in love with it.”

Rousey was not even originally going to win her title at WrestleMania 34 and that was decided after she chose to stick around much longer.

The reason that Rousey wanted to leave in November, after only seven months, is because she wanted to start her family with Travis Browne and knew she couldn’t do that and wrestle.

After a year as champion, and losing her title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35, Rousey said that she is now ready to start her family.

“When it became a real possibility that women could be the main event of WrestleMania if I stuck around, I decided to stick around,” Rousey said. “We decided that after WrestleMania, me and my amazing husband would go off and start trying to start our family.”