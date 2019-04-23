Ronda Rousey reveals she may end up quitting WWE completely

When Ronda Rousey revealed she was leaving WWE following WrestleMania 35, there were hints that might be the last professional wrestling match for the former women’s champion.

WWE did leave open the chance for more since Rousey’s shoulder seemed to come off the mat when Becky Lynch pinned her, but that was possibly also just incidental.

With that said, Ronda Rousey just released a new vlog on her YouTube channel and made it clear that WWE may have seen the last of her.

The WWE rumors indicated that Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne were wanting to start a family, and while Rousey seemed angry at people talking about that fact, they seem more open to it now.

After revealing the surgery that Rousey needed to undergo to fix a broken hand suffered at WrestleMania 35, the two then broke the news.

The two mentioned in the vlog that they are actively trying to get pregnant, and Browne said that she could be pregnant right now, but they don’t know yet.

Rousey then dropped the bomb.

“As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby,” Ronda said. “I could look down at this beautiful child and be like, ‘F*ck everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And, you’ll never see me again.”

With that in mind, Ronda Rousey also left the door open.

She pointed out that her own mother trained in judo up until she was eight months pregnant and then won the U.S. Open of Judo just six weeks after giving birth.

“I don’t think I’m going to try and aspire to her level,” Rousey said. “But, I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future.”