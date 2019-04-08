Ronda Rousey reportedly leaving WWE, planning to disappear from the public life

Ronda Rousey lost her WWE Raw women’s title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 last night and that might be the last that WWE fans see from the Rowdy one for quite some time.

According to Jeremy Botter of Bleacher Report, Rousey plans on leaving WWE and disappearing from the public life for “a long, long time.”

When I say “public life” I mean it literally. She’s going to go off the grid soon and you will not see her for a long time, if ever. https://t.co/GS15KQu1OJ — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) April 8, 2019

According to Blotter, she plans to “go off the grid,” which makes sense to anyone who watches her YouTube vlogs. Rousey and her husband Travis Browne own a ranch with lots of animals and she has clearly said that she misses being at home.

While Ronda Rousey did sign a deal with WWE that still has a couple of years to go, her contract does allow her to step away anytime she wants to. There have also been rumors that Rousey wants to start a family, so there is also that possibility.

WWE left things open at WrestleMania 35 when Becky Lynch pinned Ronda Rousey to win both the Raw and SmackDown Live women’s titles — however, Rousey’s shoulders might not have been on the mat for the entire three-count.

Despite that, in WWE, the referee’s decision stands, so Becky Lynch is the new women’s champion on both brands and Ronda Rousey no longer has the automatic champion’s rematch clause.

6. Ronda Rousey debuted one year ago and she had the best rookie year ever. I don’t think I’ve seen anyone grasp the intricacies of pro wrestling so quickly like she did, with Kurt Angle being the closest. — Jeremy Botter (@jeremybotter) April 8, 2019

If Blotter is correct, this could be the last time WWE fans see Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar — two of their biggest crossover stars — and that means it is time for WWE talent to step up and take that next step.