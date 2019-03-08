Ronda Rousey loses it in video, calls WWE fake but says she is real and will do whatever she wants

This past week on WWE Monday Night Raw, Ronda Rousey turned heel, blasted Stephanie McMahon, insulted the WWE fans, and destroyed Becky Lynch.

Now, Rousey is doubling down in a video on her personal YouTube channel and once again started to call out wrestling for being scripted and fake … but with a twist.

While Rousey was breaking kayfabe and destroying the entire storyline that WWE built to push Becky Lynch into the WrestleMania 35 main event, she worked hard to make it all about her.

Rousey basically said that she is breaking kayfabe because no one in the WWE can touch her.

WARNING: The video below is NSFW because Ronda Rousey decided to cut loose with an explicative-laden rant against WWE and fans in general.

Here is what Ronda Rousey said (starting at about the 8-minute mark):

“It wasn’t a promo. [WWE] gave me other things to say I didn’t f***ing say it,” Rousey said. “It’s not a promo. It’s not an act. I’m not going out there and doing their f***ing act anymore, I’m going out there and doing whatever the hell I want. And they can explain it however they want, but f***em. Everybody. WWE Universe included. I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. ‘Ohhhh don’t break kayfabe Ronda!’ Wrestling is scripted. It’s made up. It’s not real. None of those b****** can f***ing touch me. The end.”

It is the most exciting Ronda Rousey has been since she arrived, but there is still the controversy of breaking kayfabe in the feud.

It rings back to Vince Russo-era WWE where no one knew if something was real or fake and the lines between script and real-life were always blurred. It is also something Russo brought with him to WCW and was part of the reason for the downfall of that wrestling company.

For WWE, they have a tight line to walk here, with Ronda Rousey become the true villain of the story — maybe even overshadowing Charlotte Flair, who was added to the match to play the role of the villain.

It also hurts Becky Lynch, who worked hard to get all the fans behind her, only to have Ronda Rousey suddenly become the focal point of the story again.

This weekend at the WWE Fastlane PPV, Charlotte Flair will battle Becky Lynch and Lynch has to win to get into the match at WrestleMania 35. Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey will not likely sit back quietly as the two women fight on Sunday, as she has her WWE Raw women’s championship at stake here.

WWE Fastlane takes place at 7 p.m. EST on WWE Network on Sunday night.