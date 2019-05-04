Ronda Rousey explains how she broke her hand at WWE WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey broke her hand while losing her WWE Raw women’s title at WrestleMania 35 and it required surgery to fix the injury.

This week, Rousey appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and explained how she broke her hand in the WWE match.

According to Rousey, she is so used to legit fighting after years in UFC and her Olympic career that she said that she gets a little too realistic at times in her actions in the ring.

“I need to get better at faking it,” Rousey said about throwing punches. “This [injury] is from the main event at WrestleMania.”

She said that it happened around the moment that she was about to get rid of the table — the memorable moment where she said “tables are for b*tches” and then tossed it aside.

After that, she connected on a punch when she was supposed to be pulling back.

“I was coming in hot, and I started punching and sometimes you catch a pinky with an elbow. I remember looking at my hand and seeing I had six knuckles,” Rousey said. “I was like, ‘Man, I have to punch so much more after this.”

Report: Ronda Rousey has a broken hand https://t.co/n2g25OgPh2 pic.twitter.com/jXxVa4lTM1 — Cageside Seats (@cagesideseats) April 8, 2019

The broken hand is not the only reason that Ronda Rousey is not in WWE right now. She announced on her vlog that she and Travis Browne are now actively trying to have kids to start their family.