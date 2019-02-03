Roman Reigns wasn’t The Rock’s first pick to play his brother in Hobbs & Shaw movie

Roman Reigns and Dwayne Johnson in Hobbs and Shaw. Pic credit: Universal Pictures

Some big news went up last week with two Instagram photos that shwoed WWE superstar Roman Reigns was playing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s character Hobbs’ brother in the Fast and Furious spin-off movie Hobbs & Shaw.

This was great news for WWE fans who have been missing The Big Dog since he took time off from the WWE to battle leukemia. The set photos of The Rock and Reigns made it look like the former WWE champion was winning this battle with cancer.

However, Roman Reigns was not The Rock’s first choice to play his brother and he had someone else in mind — someone very similar to Reigns in stature.

Johnson wanted Jason Mamoa to play his brother in Hobbs & Shaw.

“ Me and Momoa tried hard to get him in this movie to play my brother, but his schedule was too packed,” said Johnson. “Next Hobbs movie for sure.” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson to Flickering Myth

This says two things.

The first is that Roman Reigns chance to make his big movie debut was only due to Jason Mamoa having scheduling conflicts. It was still nice to give Reigns the job since the medical bills are likely piling up.

The second is that there will be another Hobbs movie!

There was the news that Johnson won’t be in Fast & Furious 9, probably due to his falling out with Vin Diesel and Tyrese Gibson. With a second Hobbs movie, it looks like his character is just moving on in his own direction.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw hits theaters on August 2. It stars

Dwayne Johnson (Luke Hobbs), Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw), Helen Mirren, Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby, Eddie Marsan, and Eiza Gonzalez.