Roman Reigns SummerSlam opponent could be a surprising superstar

Roman Reigns was coming out for an interview on SmackDown Live this past week and equipment crashed down on him. Luckily, Reigns escaped injury but the mystery now is who tried to take him out?

While many fans think it was Samoa Joe, since the two have been feuding on Monday Night Raw, the answer might end up as a surprising twist for SummerSlam.

Statement on the incident involving Roman Reigns. https://t.co/MXOA28wHWY — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2019

WWE reported that the accident was a “forklift driver error” but the driver has not been identified.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the mystery attacker was likely Daniel Bryan and WWE is setting up a feud between the two men.

For the past three weeks, Daniel Bryan has been promising “career-altering news” but has refused to say it each time he came out to deliver it to fans.

There are also upcoming live events following SummerSlam that indicates that Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan are starting a feud.

With WWE planning to strengthen the brand split in October when SmackDown Live moves to Fox, a huge feud like Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan could be a nice way to move to that point.

With SummerSlam only two weeks away, and considering it is the second biggest event of the year for WWE, it seems that a lot of matches are coming down to the last minute to announce.

One reason might be the fact Paul Heyman and Eric Biscoff are taking control and this could be their big moment to cement their new reigns as head bookers.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 11 on WWE Network.