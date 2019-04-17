Roman Reigns reveals why he punched Mr. McMahon on WWE SmackDown Live debut

Roman Reigns was the biggest move of the WWE Superstar Shake-Up this year and made a huge debut when he hit Mr. McMahon with the Superman Punch.

It was a big moment and came after McMahon introduced the “biggest talent acquisition” in SmackDown Live history — Elias.

As Elias stood in the ring and began to perform a song for the crowd, Roman Reigns music started playing and he ended up as the biggest move to Raw or SmackDown.

Roman came into the ring and attacked Elias. When Mr. McMahon got in his face and told him to leave, he hit McMahon with the Superman Punch and stood tall for the SmackDown Live crowd.

After the segment, Roman Reigns did a backstage interview and talked about making the move to SmackDown Live and punching Mr. McMahon in the jaw.

“I think if you’re going to move me to SmackDown, you gotta do it in the biggest fashion possible, so what better way than to come in and punch the boss’ jaw loose,” Reigns said. “To be able to just dive right back in the deep end and swim with the sharks is nice.”

Roman Reigns also said that he is on SmackDown Live to draw more attention to that brand — which is hugely important since it will be moving to Fox later this year.

“Any time I can contribute and help put food on the table of others, and just make this whole product better, that’s key, that’s end-game for me, and that’s what I’m here for,” Reigns said.

WWE SmackDown Live airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on USA Network.