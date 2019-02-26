Roman Reigns returns to the WWE and gives update on leukemia treatment

Roman Reigns opened up WWE Monday Night Raw this week to the loudest ovation he has received since he was part of The Shield.

He walked around the ring and slapped hands with fans, hugged his relatives at ringside and even greeted David Arquette.

He thanked the fans and then they started to chant “this is your yard” and “thank you, Roman.” Roman responded and said this is “our yard.”

Reigns then said that he is a man of faith, has always believed in God and felt he always looked out for him. Despite that, Reigns said before his announcement last year, he was scared and insecure and wasn’t sure if he wanted to share the secret with the world.

But when he got home, the people who sent their thoughts, blessing and prayers were so overwhelming and he thanked the fans. He said it was everyone — people who liked him, didn’t like him, in and out of the WWE, who supported him.

“I can do anything with that type of strength and love,” Reigns said.

He then said that if he can come back and compete again, it isn’t about winning titles anymore. He wants to use the platform of WWE to help others who need help — like he needed help. He wants to be there for others.

He then said it was time to give fans an update on his leukemia treatment.

He said that he did better than just swing for the fences. Roman Reigns said they didn’t just swing for the fences, but they hit a home run.

“Let’s crawl before we can walk and walk before we can run,” Reigns said.

Roman Reigns then announced that he is in remission.

“The big dog is back.”

The fans chanted “welcome back” as Roman Reigns held back the tears.

“Before I gom I going to say it one last time,” Reigns finished. “Thank you so much, Y’all. I love Y’all.”

Then, Seth Rollins came out and hugged his brother from The Shield in a great moment to end the segment.