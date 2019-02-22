Roman Reigns returning to WWE Monday Night Raw next week

For fans who have been wondering what the status is on Roman Reigns WWE return and his battle with leukemia, the news is coming fast.

Vince McMahon actually got onto Twitter today and made a huge announcement.

Roman Reigns will be on WWE Monday Night Raw next week to address his status and update fans on his battle with leukemia.

McMahon also added three hashtags, including #fighter, #proud and #classy.

There is no word on Reigns current medical updates, as he has kept his cancer fight relatively quiet. Other than some stars like Chris Jericho saying they spoke to him and he is upbeat and doing well, there is nothing out there to indicate what Roman Reigns will have to say on Monday Night Raw.

The good news is that Reigns has been keeping busy. As mentioned earlier in the month, he joined the cast of his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s new movie Hobbs & Shaw and will portray The Rock’s brother in the film.

He looked in good shape in the stills from the movie and there is hope that is a positive note for his road to recovery.

A number of WWE superstars tweeted out their excitement as well.

Back to his yard. Can't wait. https://t.co/tQQ9Uorw6V — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) February 21, 2019

It has been almost four months to the day that Roman Reigns came out on WWE Monday Night Raw on Oct. 22 and announced that he had beaten leukemia when he was younger but the cancer had returned. He was going home to fight cancer — and kick its butt once again.

Now, on Monday Night Raw next week, fans will get to hear from Roman Reigns how his battle with leukemia is progressing and when they might see him back in the WWE.