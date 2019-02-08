Roman Reigns original WWE WrestleMania 35 plans revealed

Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose (here with Seth Rollins) were supposed to battle at WrestleMania 35. Pic credit: WWE

It seems amazing to think of how much as changed in the WWE following the announcement that Roman Reigns leukemia returned and he had to leave the company.

Before Reigns’ cancer returned, the WWE was writing Brock Lesnar out of the company so he could make his return to the UFC. Reigns was the new Universal Champion and the company had long-term plans for his title reign.

What changes did Roman Reigns’ departure cause for the WWE?

However, Reigns left and the WWE scrambled to re-sign Brock Lesnar and gave him the title back. They clearly had no backup plan other than just reverting to the old plan — pushing a part-time Lesnar as the top star in the company.

Now, WrestleMania 35 is coming and it looks like Seth Rollins will be the one who finally defeats the Beast at WrestleMania 35 and leads the WWE into the next year as the face of Monday Night Raw.

However, what would have happened at WrestleMania 35 if Roman Reigns had not left? Dave Meltzer has the news.

The original Roman Reigns WrestleMania 35 plans

So, WrestleMania 35 was supposed to see two members of The Shield wrestle for the WWE Universal Championship in Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose.

This would have been a fresh feud since Ambrose and Reigns have always been close and never held animosity toward each other in a WWE feud. However, it has been known for months now that Ambrose was going to turn heel even if Reigns had not left.

However, the WWE had Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose feud, whereas it was supposed to be Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. This means that those two men would be in the Universal title picture, not Seth Rollins.

Now, with WrestleMania 35 coming up in two months, Roman Reigns is gone and Dean Ambrose is leaving the WWE. The two men that the WWE planned to push into the biggest men’s match on the show are either on the sidelines hurt or leaving the company completely.

It is amazing how much can change in just a matter of months in the WWE.