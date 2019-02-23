Roman Reigns burst onto the scene as one of the greatest factions in WWE history and then became the next big thing in the company. However, while everything was in place for Reigns to become one of the best WWE wrestlers of all-time, his career tragically was put on hold.

Roman was polarizing through most of his WWE career, very similar to John Cena, with just as many people booing him as cheering him, but he made it work and the future looked bright. Now, as Reigns battles leukemia, his future is in doubt and he is fighting for his life rather than for the world title.

Here is a look at everything you need to know about Roman Reigns, from his age, height, weight and family information to his best matches, championship title reigns, association with The Shield and his ultimate battle with leukemia.

Roman Reigns age, height and weight, tattoos and more

Roman Reigns was born Joe Anoa’i, the son of a WWE Hall of Fame superstar in Sika Anoa’i. He was born on May 25, 1985, in Tampa, Florida, which makes him 33 at this time.

Reigns went to Pensacola Catholic High School, with one year at Escambia High School, where he played football. He was named the Defensive Player of the year by the Pensacola New Journal and then joined the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

In college, he was a three-year starter and was a team captain by his junior year. He was first-team for the All-Atlantic Coast Conference in 2006, finishing with 4.5 sacks and nine tackles for a loss.

Standing 6 ft. 3 inches and weighing 280 pounds, Reigns was undrafted in the 2007 NFL Draft and signed with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent. He was released by the Vikings, signed and was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and then went to Canada to play with the Edmonton Eskimos.

After one season, where he started three games, he retired from professional football.

As for his tattoos, Roman Reigns has a lot of art that is important to his heritage and family. On his right arm and chest is a Polynesian style tattoo created by Samoan Mike from Sacred Centre Tattoo, Florida.

Included on the sleeve is a turtle, which Reigns dedicated to his daughter Joelle.

Roman Reigns family

When it comes to Roman Reigns’ family, they remain easily the most influential professional wrestling family in history. The Anoa’i family has multiple generations of WWE superstars that branch out with many arms.

Roman Reigns father is Sika Anoa’i, a member of the legendary Wild Samoans tag team. Sika and his brother Afa combined to win 21 tag team titles around the world, including the WWE tag team titles three times while managed by Captain Lou Albano.

Sika had two sons, Matthew (born in 1970) and Joe. Matthew wrestled using the name Rosey and many fans remember him from his days in the WWE wrestling as the tag team partner of Hurricane Helms. He also spent some time wrestling with his cousin Fatu, who fans remember as Umaga.

Rosey passed away in 2017 at the age of 47 due to congestive heart failure.

On top of his immediate family, Roman Reigns also has numerous cousins in the world of wrestling. He is related to The Usos, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Rikishi, and the late Yokozuna.

In 2014, Roman Reigns married Galina Becker and the two have a daughter named Joelle. The two most recently had twin boys, born in 2016.

Roman Reigns debut

Thanks to a mixture of family connections and natural athletic ability, Roman Reigns was able to join WWE in their developmental territory when his football career came to an end. He was assigned to Florida Championship Wrestling and worked under the name Leakee at first.

He was able to win the FCW Florida Tag Team Championship with Mike Dalton (the future Tyler Breeze) as a partner, but that was his only title win in developmental.

However, when in FCW, he met and feuded with two men he would become very familiar with. there was even a triple threat match in 2012 where Roman Reigns beat Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins to become the number one contender to the FCW title.

Then, later that year, The Shield made their debut in the WWE.

The debut happened during the Survivor Series PPV when Ryback was battling CM Punk for the WWE Championship. The Shield ran in from the crowd, attacked Ryback and then hit him with the Triple Powerbomb through a table to help Punk win.

While they were originally just supposed to be muscle to help CM Punk, they quickly eclipsed even his popularity and became the top faction in the WWE.

Roman Reigns and The Shield

The Shield consisted of three young superstars. Roman Reigns was the legacy star from a famous family. Seth Rollins was the former Tyler Black from Ring of Honor and Dean Ambrose was the former Jon Moxley from CZW.

Together, they were unstoppable.

In their debut match, The Shield beat Ryback, Kane and Daniel Bryan. They beat John Cena, Ryback and Sheamus. They beat Ryback, Chris Jericho and Sheamus. At their first WrestleMania, they beat Sheamus, Big Show and Randy Orton.

As a unit, they won titles with Reigns and Rollins winning the tag team titles while Ambrose held the U.S. title. They won feuds against The Wyatt Family and Evolution and then they finally broke up when Rollins betrayed his brothers and joined Triple H.

Roman Reigns best matches

While Roman Reigns was never more popular than he was when he wrestled with The Shield, he was never more successful than he was when he went on his own and became the WWE champion.

After The Shield broke up, Reigns was in the main event of the next two WWE PPVs and ended up as a world title contender. After a hernia took him out of action for a few months, he returned and won the 2015 Royal Rumble to earn a shot at Brock Lesnar and the WWE world title.

That started Reigns move to the top of the card.

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (Fastlane 2015)

Interestingly, when Roman Reigns was heading into WrestleMania that year, he had to put his title shot on the line against Daniel Bryan. It ended up as the first truly great match of Reigns’ solo career, a match where he won and proved that he could perform at a top level with the right opponent.

The Shield vs. The Wyatt Family (Elimination Chamber 2014)

The Shield was supposed to break up long before they did. However, in what was supposed to be a one-off, they met in the ring with the Wyatt Family — two factions who debuted in the WWE around the same time. The fans knew it was something special and went nuts for it and the WWE realized it had a big feud in front of them. The best match between the teams came at Elimination Chamber, a match The Shield won.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar (WrestleMania 31)

The majority of vocal fans mostly hated the fact that Roman Reigns was always getting the biggest matches at WrestleMania each year. However, when it came to WrestleMania 31, Reigns proved he deserved the spot in his match with Brock Lesnar. The WWE knew the fans would reject Roman if he won but Reigns went out and turned in one of the best matches of his career against Lesnar. To make fans happy, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase midway through the match and pinned Reigns to win the title.

The Shield vs. Evolution (Extreme Rules 2014)

The Shield was almost ready to break up and Batista was on his way to WrestleMania to win the world title. However, the fans rejected Batista from the start when they realized he was being pushed over Daniel Bryan. Batista did the right thing and took the loss at WrestleMania to give Bryan his big moment. Instead, Evolution reformed and feuded with The Shield — a feud The Shield won decisively. The best match — and maybe the best match of The Shield’s WWE run — came at Extreme Rules where everyone in the match looked like a million bucks.

Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles (Extreme Rules 2016)

As mentioned with Daniel Bryan, when Roman Reigns was put into the ring against the right person, he could look like a major star. That happened at Extreme Rules in 2016 when he fought AJ Styles. It was Reigns that Styles made his debut against as the first two entrants in the Royal Rumble and at Extreme Rules, they fought for the world title. Reigns won the match and it was possibly the best WWE match of the Big Dog’s career.

Roman Reigns championships

Roman Reigns has been in the world title scene ever since he became a singles star but he hasn’t won as many WWE championship titles as people might expect.

Here is a look at every title Roman Reigns has won in his career.

FCW Tag Championship (with Tyler Breeze)

WWE Intercontinental Championship

WWE Tag Championship (with Seth Rollins)

WWE United States Championship

WWE Championship (3 times)

WWE Universal Championship

And here are the major events that Roman Reigns has won:

2015 Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns theme song and video

Roman Reigns’ theme song is a creation by former WWE musical mastermind Jim Johnston. It is titled “The Truth Reigns” and there are no words. While the song sounds a lot like The Shield theme song, they are different. The Shield’s song was titled “Special Op” and was also created by Johnston.

Roman Reigns leukemia

Roman Reigns finally beat Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018, ending his long chase at beating the champion. It seemed Reigns was back at the top and the rumor is that Roman would have a very long title reign.

Then, on October 22, after only a handful of title defenses, Roman Reigns came out on WWE Monday Night Raw and announced to the fans that he had battled leukemia 11 years before and it had returned. Roman had to give up the title he fought so hard for and went home to battle cancer.

While there have been no updates, Roman Reigns will appear on Monday Night Raw on Feb. 25 to address his fans and give an update and we will update this article when he makes that appearance.

Roman Reigns net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Roman Reigns net worth is around $12 million. Forbes reported that in 2018, Reigns rankled third with $4.3 million in earnings. That includes his base salary, a cut of revenues and a portion of his merchandise sales.

Roman Reigns also appeared in a movie that will hit in 2019 called Hobbs & Shaw, which stars his cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, so that could add on to his earnings but his leukemia treatment could have eaten into his savings as well.